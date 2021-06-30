Witnesses detail what they heard, saw, and thought during 33-hour standoff with barricaded gunman in Dauphin County

Law enforcement officers told a woman to buckle down and stay away from the window. That woman tells FOX43 she peered through the blinds and listened to negotiators.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County gave a look at how they handled a 33-hour hostage situation with a barricaded gunman.

36-year-old Derrick Hutcherson has since been arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

They describe it as a hostage situation with Hutcherson's 2-year-old son and a 79-year-old woman. Police say Hutcherson used both people as human shields at times. They describe him as growing increasingly agitated over the 33-hour period.

They say collaboration, bravery, and patience ultimately led to a peaceful surrender. They also hailed the woman shot by Hutcherson, 25-year-old Mariah Lewis, as a hero. They say Lewis fled from the apartment and told officers Hutcherson was inside with hostages which likely saved the hostages and police officers.

"I truly believe it's a miracle, and I truly believe it was her will to live, okay, her will to survive that. I'm a father, and you know, you always worry about who else is behind, and to flee, obviously, is a difficult thing, but I think she realized at that point she had to get help in order to get them help," said Adam Kosheba, the Director of Public Safety for Lower Paxton Township Police.

FOX43 also learned firsthand what neighbors went through during those stressful hours. Many left their apartments and could not return; one man missed work. Others stayed and detailed what they heard, saw, and even imagined during the tense situation.

"I didn't see it because I am so scared to see that. I don't want to see it," said Tri Baskota, a neighbor.

Baskota says he will not walk over to the apartment; it was scary enough having his pregnant wife, who suffers from a heart condition, stuck inside for several hours.

"She crying on the phone, 'what happening?!'" explained Baskota.

Hutcherson refused to leave the apartment after police say he shot Lewis.

"The swat team asked me, did I want to evacuate or did I have anywhere I could go? They said, 'just buckle down. Stay our of your back window and buckle down,'" explained Janice Wilson, a neighbor.

Wilson describes herself as nosey, and she did not stay out of her back window. In fact, she peaked through the blinds and listened as negotiators tried to get Hutcherson and the two hostages out safely.

"When I heard all the gunshots, first I saw about seven of them run up the ladder. They got tired of trying to negotiate with him. He shot out the window himself. The negotiator said, 'now, Derrick you didn't mean to do that. That was an accident,'" explained Wilson.

She says the law enforcement officers remained calm. Wilson saw them using a fire truck's ladder to get closer to the residence before making a tactical rescue. She says she ran for cover when she heard loud bangs.

"All of a sudden you hear, 'boom!' I said, 'oh my God. I hope they didn't hit that little baby,'" she said.

Fox43 spoke with the woman who called 911 for Lewis who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The woman didn't want to be on camera, but she says she stayed with Lewis until an ambulance arrived. She tried to keep the young woman awake by asking questions.

"She called 911 for her. She saved her life. I pray for her [Lewis] I say, 'Lord, take care of her, please, that she'll be alright, and the little baby. Stuff seem to be happening right in your face now," added Wilson.

Lewis underwent eye surgery, police say. She is at Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.

Hutcherson remains in Dauphin County Prison.

Police detail Hutcherson's extensive criminal history. Earlier the same day, Hutcherson had been at the apartment. Police were called for a verbal domestic; citing PA law, they say they could not file charges against the Harrisburg man as there was no physical injury.