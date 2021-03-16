Non-profit in Harrisburg virtual program engages children through reading

Every day from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in 15 minute time slots, the organization schedules two readers from across the country and world to read.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A nonprofit in Harrisburg has two programs that engage children through Zoom and Facebook Live.

The American Literacy Corporation Reading 365. Every day from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in 15 minute time slots, the organization schedules two readers from across the country and world to read.

If you are interested in being a reader, click here. Time slots are filed until May.

“Zoom Zoo” is another one of the organization programs that invite kids on Saturday mornings to showcase their pets and learn from animal experts.

Floyd Stokes, the creator of the American Literacy Corporation, says engaging kids through reading helps with their development.

We at the American Literacy Corporation wanna' give children a strong foundation of learning early," Stokes said.

The organization says since it began in January 2001, they have helped read to over 85,000 children.