x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Update: Winter weather-induced speed limit restrictions lifted on Central PA highways

Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 78, Route 581, Route 222, and Route 30 were among the roadways with reduced speed limits due to winter weather conditions.
Credit: 511pa.com
Conditions on Route 222 South in Lancaster County, where speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph due to winter weather on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update: 1:04 p.m.: Speed limit restrictions on major roadways in south-central Pennsylvania have been lifted, according to PennDOT.

Due to the potential for slippery conditions earlier today, speed was reduced to 45 mph on interstates and other major roadways in the PennDOT District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Previously

The first snow of the season arrived in Central Pennsylvania late Monday morning, causing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to reduce speed limits on several major roadways in response.

Snow began arriving in the area in the mid-morning hours on Monday. It is expected to linger through the midday before eventually turning to rain.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to be cautious, as several crashes have been reported across the midstate, and speed limit reductions have been put in place on some major highways, according to 511pa.com.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

In Other News

Dutch Wonderland hosts daytime New Year's Eve countdown for the family