Update: Winter weather-induced speed limit restrictions lifted on Central PA highways

Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 78, Route 581, Route 222, and Route 30 were among the roadways with reduced speed limits due to winter weather conditions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update: 1:04 p.m.: Speed limit restrictions on major roadways in south-central Pennsylvania have been lifted, according to PennDOT.

Due to the potential for slippery conditions earlier today, speed was reduced to 45 mph on interstates and other major roadways in the PennDOT District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Previously

The first snow of the season arrived in Central Pennsylvania late Monday morning, causing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to reduce speed limits on several major roadways in response.

Snow began arriving in the area in the mid-morning hours on Monday. It is expected to linger through the midday before eventually turning to rain.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to be cautious, as several crashes have been reported across the midstate, and speed limit reductions have been put in place on some major highways, according to 511pa.com.

UPDATE: Winter weather on US 222 northbound between OREGON PK and Exit: PA 272 SOUTH/PA 568 EAST - ADAMSTOWN/KNAUERS. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Crash on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 64.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Crash on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 23.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 26.0. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on I-78 westbound . The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on US 30 westbound between Exit: PA 23 WEST - WALNUT ST and Exit: US 15 SOUTH. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on US 22 westbound between Exit: I-81 NORTH/US 322 EAST TO I 78 - HAZLETON/ALLEN and Exit: PA 75 - PORT ROYAL. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on US 15 southbound between Exit: PA 581 EAST/TO I-83 - HARRISBURG/HERSHEY and Maryland State Line. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on PA 283 westbound between (Beginning of PA - 283) and (End of PA - 283). The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on PA 283 eastbound between (Beginning of PA - 283) and (End of PA - 283). The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on PA 581 eastbound . The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

UPDATE: Winter weather on I-83 southbound between (Beginning of I - 083) and Maryland State Line. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021

Winter weather on I-83 northbound between Maryland State Line and (End of I - 083). The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 27, 2021