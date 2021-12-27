Update: Winter weather-induced speed limit restrictions lifted on Central PA highways

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update: 1:04 p.m.: Speed limit restrictions on major roadways in south-central Pennsylvania have been lifted, according to PennDOT.
Due to the potential for slippery conditions earlier today, speed was reduced to 45 mph on interstates and other major roadways in the PennDOT District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.
Previously
The first snow of the season arrived in Central Pennsylvania late Monday morning, causing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to reduce speed limits on several major roadways in response.
Snow began arriving in the area in the mid-morning hours on Monday. It is expected to linger through the midday before eventually turning to rain.
In the meantime, motorists are advised to be cautious, as several crashes have been reported across the midstate, and speed limit reductions have been put in place on some major highways, according to 511pa.com.