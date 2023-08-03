One of the planes in the crash was 21 feet underwater in Lake Hartridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Four people have died after two small planes crashed into each other in the air Tuesday afternoon over Lake Hartridge, authorities say.

It happened around 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Speaking during an earlier news conference, Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester confirmed that at least one person died and it's possible other lives were lost too.

"We do have one confirmed deceased," he said. "We do believe that there are possibly others deceased."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed just before 10 p.m. that four people died in the collision. Authorities have released the names of three of the four people killed:

Faith Baker, 24, of Winter Haven and a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation.

Zachary Mace, 19, of Winter Haven and a student at Polk State College

Randall Crawford, 67, from Pennsylvania

The two planes involved include a Piper J-3 Club sea plane from Jack Brown's Seaplane Base and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation through Polk State College.

Law enforcement says Baker and Mace were in the Cherokee Piper 161 and Crawford and the fourth person killed were in the Piper J-3 Club.

Related Articles NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

Deputies say all four people involved in the crash were the only people inside of both planes and they are now moving on to a recovery operation. They are also still working to confirm the identity of the fourth person.

Polk State College released a statement Tuesday evening regarding the passing of Baker and Mace.

"Our Polk State College family is devastated by this tragedy," Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues."

The school says they will be offering support programs to its students on campus, by phone and virtually.

A witness to the crash reportedly tried to save the person that died. Lester also said that crews are prioritizing rescuing in the search, not looking for recovered pieces of either plane.

The PCSO chief of staff said that one of the planes involved in the crash was 21 feet underwater at the start of the investigation. Crews from the city's police and fire departments, plus county law enforcement, searched the water and scanned the area from above, authorities said.

A couple of 911 calls were received about the crash, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person reportedly saw a plane go down into the lake, and another person saw two planes collide before the crash.

Local authorities are asking people who boat the Chain of Lakes to avoid the area of Lake Hartridge as recovery efforts remain ongoing and more law enforcement attend the scene.