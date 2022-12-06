Winter Carlisle Auto Expo canceled for 2023

The show, which was originally supposed to be held on Jan. 27 and 28, was canceled Tuesday. Full refunds are expected to be issued by the end of the year.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled, according to Carlisle Events.

The show, which was originally supposed to be held on Jan. 27-28, 2023, was canceled Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Vendors and ticket holders are expected to receive a full refund by Dec. 31 of this year.

Car lovers can still get their fix at Auto Mania at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Jan. 20 through the 22. The indoor flea market is a great way to further a project or jump-start something new.

For those looking for car shows in Carlisle, next up is Spring Carlisle. The five-day event runs from April 19-23. It includes a car corral on grounds and a two-day collector car offering powered by Carlisle Auctions off-grounds at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. The auction is held from April 20-21.