Match 6 jackpot-winning ticket worth $680,000 sold at GIANT store in Lebanon County

CLEONA, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $680,000 from the Dec. 30, 2021 drawing was sold in Lebanon County, the Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 6-9-13-16-29-30, to win the $680,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

The GIANT store at 481 West Penn Avenue in Cleona earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 27,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play).