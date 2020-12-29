Willow Valley's Senior Living Community among the first in Lancaster Co. to receive COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations begin for seniors and staff at skilled care facilities across the Commonwealth.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nursing homes and skilled care facilities in Pennsylvania have started to receive their first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, Lancaster County, received 315 doses for their 55+ Senior Living Community.

Residents and team members at the Glen, one of Willow Valley's skilled care facilities, are among the first to roll up their sleeves. The center will also vaccinate residents and team members at Lakeside—another one of their skilled care facilities.

“The tone is that it’s that one step that we can take today with this avid tool of a vaccine to protect all of us and to hopefully get us closer to the end of this pandemic and into a new normal. That’s really what this is all about,” said Pamela Kinsey, infection prevention manager at Willow Valley Communities.

The vulnerable population living in long-term care facilities is the next group to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Residents and staff at one of the skilled care facilities at Willow Valley Communities are among the first in Lancaster County to roll up their sleeves. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Z27Miyzk2V — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) December 29, 2020

CVS is spearheading inoculations at the facility, monitoring patients for adverse reactions. Some reported side effects include fatigue, headache and a sore arm.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said a quarter of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been reserved for this vulnerable population. They account for only a fraction of the state’s total coronavirus cases, but represent 56 percent of fatalities.

For residents and staff at Willow Valley, the vaccine is a sign of hope and Monday marked a step towards new beginnings.