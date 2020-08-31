Williams Valley School District cancels classes until further notice

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Williams Valley School District has cancelled classes until further notice due to concerns regarding live streaming, according to a Facebook post on the district's page.
The school district posted the announcement on Sunday, August 30 just before 6:30 p.m.
According to the post, an emergency school board meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Visitors will be able to attend electronically, the post says, with a link posted to join the board meeting expected at 7:15 p.m.