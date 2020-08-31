x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Williams Valley School District cancels classes until further notice

The school district said in a Facebook post that due to concerns regarding live streaming, school has been cancelled until further notice.
SCHOOL CLOSURE

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Williams Valley School District has cancelled classes until further notice due to concerns regarding live streaming, according to a Facebook post on the district's page.

The school district posted the announcement on Sunday, August 30 just before 6:30 p.m.

Post by WmsValleySD.

According to the post, an emergency school board meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors will be able to attend electronically, the post says, with a link posted to join the board meeting expected at 7:15 p.m.