Williams Valley School District cancels classes until further notice

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Williams Valley School District has cancelled classes until further notice due to concerns regarding live streaming, according to a Facebook post on the district's page.

The school district posted the announcement on Sunday, August 30 just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the post, an emergency school board meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.