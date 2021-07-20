Wild horses and burros are coming to Annville in August

The Milwaukee Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event August 20 and 21 in Anneville, Pa.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Milwaukee Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a wild horse and burro placement event August 20 and 21 in Anneville, Pa.

The department is offering roughly 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands. The BLM's Adoption Incentive Program was designed to "help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities." The program also offers qualified adopters $500 within 60 days of adoption and $500 upon title issuance for an untrained wild horse or burro. This incentive is available for all adoptable animals with a fee of $25 per animal.

“The BLM has placed more than 240,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971,” Acting Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman said. “Many of those animals have become excellent pleasure, show, or work horses.”