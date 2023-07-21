Wife gets life sentence for poisoning murder of husband in Union County

A jury found Myrle Miller killed John Nichols after draining his bank accounts.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A woman who fatally poisoned her husband in Union County learned that she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Myrle Miller was back in court Friday to learn her fate.

Miller, 78, was found guilty in April on all counts against her, including first-degree murder for the death of her husband John Nichols.

Miller gave Nichols a lethal dose of her heart medication at their home near Mifflinburg in 2018.

During her trial, prosecutors argued that Miller drained her husband's bank account.

The jury heard from an investigator with the Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging. The investigator testified that Nichols believed he had hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank when in reality, those accounts were either closed or overdrawn.

Miller's son also took the stand. He told the jury that his mother would give him cash over the years as long as he did not tell Nichols.

The defense argued that Nichols gave Miller permission to sign those checks and that his death was an accident.

In the end, a jury disagreed.

This trial was not the first time Miller found herself in a courtroom.

In 1988, she was accused of putting poison in her first husband's drinks. A jury in Montour County acquitted her of attempted murder charges.

For John Nichols' murder, Miller will spend the rest of her life in prison.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.