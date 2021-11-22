Why there are more Covid-19 deaths in 2021 despite vaccination efforts

The CDC says there have been at least 50,000 more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in 2020.

YORK, Pa. — For nearly two years, the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. According to new data from Johns Hopkins University, Covid-19 has killed more people this year than in 2020.

As of November 22nd, data from John Hopkins said there have been 771,118 deaths in total throughout the pandemic. Of that number, 385,437 deaths are from 2021.

"Yes, it surprises me because people are supposed to get the shot and it’s supposed to slow down," said John Vega, a York County resident.

Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease physician at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said there's an increase number of deaths because some people are refusing to get the vaccine.

"You know, this is almost a disease of choice. You have people decide not to get vaccinated, decide to put themselves at risk and decide to take a risk on getting severely ill or dying. It surprises me that so many people decide to take that chance," Goldman said.

Based on CDC data, 59 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated while 69.5 percent have received their first dose.

The introduction of the strong delta variant is also a catalyst for the surge.

"Covid-19 now spreads efficiently from person to person," Goldman said.

Goldman said the number of cases and deaths may rise as we are in the flu and holiday season.

"What we see is that in the northern parts, it's cold. People are close and that gives the virus a chance to reproduce itself," he said.