Why children aren't cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet

There isn't enough data, because trials haven't been completed on children

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While a COVID-19 vaccine may be just days away from distribution in the United States, children won't be getting it any time soon.

According to a number of medical experts, the reason children aren't being cleared to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once the first round has been made available is because trials haven't been completed.

Simply put; there's not enough data.

"We expect it to be safe and effective but we're going to have to prove that," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We do not plan at this time to immunize children through the school. We'd be working more through the healthcare system including when the time comes where children are indicated to receive the vaccines."

Generally speaking, vaccines meant for children are tested in adults first. And there are good reasons why.

"It's just a lot harder to generally convince someone to take something when they are feeling well as opposed to giving something to someone who is sick and may not have any other options," Dr. Patrick Gavigan, pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Children’s Hospital, said.

"For a child, you have to worry about their development," Dr. Christopher Russo, Director of Pediatrics at WellSpan Health, said. "And there is always that risk of course that you study a vaccine in a child who is ten years old and you don't know what's going to happen when they are 18 years old."

Experts say COVID-19 hasn't affected children nearly as much as it has in the older populations.

Pfizer and Moderna are just now beginning to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials in kids ages 12-18. Astrazeneca has also tested its vaccine in children, but not in the United States.

As of now the plan is for children to be vaccinated eventually.

"And we're anticipating that it might start to become available in mid-2021 but certainly there's a lot of hurdles to happen until then," Dr. Russo said.

Which leads to the question - will it be safe to send kids back to school if they aren't vaccinated, regardless if adults are?

"I think it's too early to note," Dr. Russo said. "We'll have to listen to our public health experts to know. It depends on the uptick of the vaccine."