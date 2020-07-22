x
White Rose Resturant Group temporarily ceases operations at all restaurants

White Rose Restaurant Group oversees management operations for White Rose Bar & Grill, White Rose at Bridgewater, Rockfish Public House and Valencia Ballroom
Credit: WPMT

A popular York County Restaurant Group has temporarily closed all its resturatants due to current regulations in place beacuse of COVID-19. 

White Rose Restaurant Group announced on soical media Tuesday, that it will cease all restaurant, catering and event space operations until further notice. 

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, each restaurant has offered limited takeout and dine-in options according to a release, but the decision was was made to temporarily suspend operations. 

COO Jeremiah Anderson says they plan to reopen as soon as regulations ease up. 

The family-owned management company oversees restaurant and hosptiality management operations for White Rose Bar & Grill, White Rose at Bridgewater, Rockfish Public House and Valencia Ballroom. 
