White Rose Resturant Group temporarily ceases operations at all restaurants

A popular York County Restaurant Group has temporarily closed all its resturatants due to current regulations in place beacuse of COVID-19.
White Rose Restaurant Group announced on soical media Tuesday, that it will cease all restaurant, catering and event space operations until further notice.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, each restaurant has offered limited takeout and dine-in options according to a release, but the decision was was made to temporarily suspend operations.
COO Jeremiah Anderson says they plan to reopen as soon as regulations ease up.
The family-owned management company oversees restaurant and hosptiality management operations for White Rose Bar & Grill, White Rose at Bridgewater, Rockfish Public House and Valencia Ballroom.