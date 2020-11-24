x
White Rose Leadership Institute announces Give Local York returning 2021

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The White Rose Leadership Insitute announced that Give Local York, a 24-hour give event, will be returning May. 7,2021. 

The community-wide effort deepens engagement with donors and strengthens nonprofit impact in the community, according to institute officials.

Anyone can be a philanthropist on Give Day," Megan Given, organizer of Give Local York, said. "We want everyone in York County to get in on the action and feel like a superhero because they supported a cause that they care about."

In the two years since its founding, Give Local York has raised $8 million for local nonprofits from more than 15,000 donors, officials said.

You can register here to participate in Give Loyal York. 