When is Knoebels Amusement Resort open?

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Here is the 2023 calendar for Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

Opening weekend at the resort is April 29.

Take note, while the park usually opens at noon, some weekdays, it opens at 10 a.m.

Also, on weekends in June through August, only tickets are accepted for the rides.

The Crystal Pool opens on May 27.

The park's newest ride is The Bayern Kurve, which will be open sometime in the summer.

In addition to the newest ride, Knoebels is celebrating an old favorite this season. The Haunted Mansion turns 50 this year.

The last day Knoebels is open before Hallo-Fun Weekends is September 24.

Joy Through The Grove begins on November 24.