What you can do the last weekend of the York State Fair

Even with a heat advisory in south central Pennsylvania on Friday, there are plenty of things of cool things to do for the last weekend.

YORK, Pa. — South central Pennsylvania is under a heat advisory for most of Friday. Luckily, the York State Fair still has one weekend left of "cool" activities for families to enjoy.

Don't forget to stop by the Birthing Center at the UPMC Arena, where baby farm animals are still being born all weekend long.

Even if the fair is beginning to wind down, multiple fun free fair attractions are not.

These include:

Hot Dog Pig Racing

The Rhinestone Roper

Pork Chop Revue

The Flying Wallendas

Comedy Farm Magic Review

York State Fair organizers are still working to ensure every guest stays safe amid sweltering temperatures. EMS crews at the fair say they had already responded to several heat-related calls.

“Most of them were dehydration issues,” said York State Fair EMS director Mark Moody. “People coming to the fair haven’t drunk enough water. We need people to start drinking a lot of water at least a day or two ahead of time if they know they’re coming to the fair.”

There are also multiple ways to stay hydrated on the Midway. Whether it's lemonade, water or iced tea, families and fairgoers can chug away to escape the heat.

The fair has two tents set up for people to sit and rest in the shade, as well as five misting stations across the fairgrounds.