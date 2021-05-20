Women in long-term recovery discuss COVID-19 and overcoming addiction

Overcoming an addiction became even more challenging for people during the pandemic. Experts say isolation, lack of work, and extra income added challenges.

YORK, Pa. — Addiction is often referred to as a disease of isolation.

Experts say overcoming addiction became even more challenging throughout the pandemic as people suffered more loneliness, isolation, and engagement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported "a concerning acceleration of opioid-related overdoses."

Despite the added difficulties, a Recovery Center in York found a way to make a difference over the past year.

"I have taken people to the door of rehab and said, 'here you are,' and they have refused to go in the door," said Becky Lockner, the coordinator for JFT Recovery and Veteran Support Services in York

"Moms and dads can't save their kids. Wives can't save their husbands," said Kriste Buckmyer-Felton, Lockner's best friend.

"You can't get somebody else clean or sober. It's a really, really difficult thing to accept, but you can't do it," added Lockner.

They say there are things you can do to offer support to someone who is battling an addiction. That includes seeking support for family members, who are almost always impacted by a loved one's addiction. Lockner believes that could inspire someone with an addiction to seek help themselves. Someone can also tell the person who is struggling about available help.

"It's bringing all the resources to them and letting them be the ones to walk in the door," explained Lockner.

FOX43 interviewed both women who are in long-term recovery. At JFT, they're helping others reclaim their sobriety and identities.

"We're here. We're a drop-in center. What that means is: Anybody who is feeling lonely or maybe you're new to recovery, you can drop in here, have a cup of coffee, find a quiet desk to do some meditation," explained Buchmyer-Felton.

JFT also offers a safe space for different 12-step programs, such as overeaters anonymous and veterans with PTSD.

"There are individuals who have never picked up a drink or drug but are still absolutely deep in a compulsion or addiction," said Lockner.

Lockner notes how online shopping, gambling, and overeating can negatively impact a person's life and make it unmanageable.

"We joked a lot about the COVID-15, or you know, 'everybody's putting on weight.' but that's also a real thing. People turn to food in a super obsessive way where it becomes detrimental to their well-being, but here, you can come and talk about that," explained Lockner.

Lockner says the need for places such as JFT increased throughout the pandemic.

"This was deemed an essential need because you cant take a bunch of addicts, give them a bunch of extra money, tell them they don't have to be at work, put them in isolation, and expect them to be in a healthy place," added Lockner. "That was really bad combination for a lot of people on the brink of recovery."

Over the past 12 months, Lockner says different community members worked together to renovate the building on East Market Street. She says what happened inside, though, goes beyond fresh paint and new carpet.

"We had people coming out of the woodwork. People from the community were able to find purpose here. I mean, I can't tell you the people who were in different court programs and different places in isolation," she said.

Lockner says isolation can be like sobriety's worst enemy. She says purpose is as important as connection.