What problems did nursing & personal care homes face dealing with COVID-19? Hear from the experts who tried to help

Penn State Health experts worked to educate staff and field phone calls in order to aid the state in its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In March Penn State Health got the call from Pennsylvania leaders asking for its help to provide assistance to nursing and personal care homes as COVID-19 cases were rising across the state.

Within days, medical students and physicians were answering hundreds of calls, acting as a direct line of communication between facilities and the PA Department of Health and the Department of Human Services.

"This was a somewhat giant task with no existing team to mobilize. So, I immediately turned to our medical students who were extremely eager and interested in understanding how they could help in any way possible," said Dr. Nicole Osevala of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Osevala recognizes, the need at nursing homes and other care facilities has not disappeared. Experts at Penn State Health added without access to a vaccine, the need will likely continue.

"Even though our communities are moving from red to yellow to green that's not reflected in our nursing homes," said Dr. Osevala. "We're still having new outbreaks in nursing homes that had been COVID free for 80 plus days."

When FOX43 asked Dr. Osevala what the state needs to focus on before a second possible wave of COVID-19 hits, she said:

- On-site visits to advise facilities and support them along with continued follow-ups to identify weak spots in the system

- Access to personal protective equipment

- Establishing a verified way of infection prevention with assistance from staff such as infection prevention nurses

- More education, surveillance, and testing

"No one really knew what to do when the pandemic hit. The state has learned a lot. We`ve all learned a lot in how to better care for patients" said Dr. Jen Kraschnewski, the director of Project ECHO at Penn State College of Medicine. Project ECHO was used to educate staff at the facilities on the latest coronavirus response breakthroughs and guidelines.

Penn State Health experts also note when the crisis first began some facilities were facing a shortage of personal protective equipment as well as a lack of testing. Penn State Health said it assisted those facilities in relaying messages to the state in order to obtain the necessary assistance.

Penn State Health also assisted facilities in answering questions regarding state guidelines. It also provided advice to facilities who were struggling with where to place infected patients or residents who were returning from the hospital.

"These facilities were pretty full. So, there were very few empty rooms that they could put COVID positive patients in," said Chris Huber, a fourth-year medical student at Penn State College of Medicine who helped to answer the phones.

As for the possibility of opening nursing homes further to visitors, Osevala said she would advise everyone to "remain vigilant and extremely cautious." She suggested care facilities have discussions that include keeping visits outdoors, masking family members, social distancing, and screening and tracking visitors who come in and out of the facility. She also suggested the facilities take a hard look at any congregate activity that would place multiple members of the nursing home in the same area.

In total, Penn State Health was assigned to 221 assisted living and personal care homes and 58 nursing homes in the southcentral region while working with the state’s Education Support and Clinical Coaching Program, Project ECHO at the College of Medicine.