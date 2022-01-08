The link between Paxlovid and a 'COVID-19 rebound' case

More cases of "COVID-19 rebound" are being reported, which is typically seen after treatment with Paxlovid.

YORK, Pa. — More cases of people testing positive for COVID-19, just a few days after a negative test, are being reported across the country.

These cases have been named COVID-19 rebounds and are being reported frequently after treatment with Paxlovid.

The most well-known and recent case of a COVID-19 rebound is President Joe Biden.

“It’s typically when you’re given a drug called Paxlovid. You feel better on the drug, your COVID-19 viral load goes down, and often you test negative, but when you stop the Paxlovid, then you have an often mild recurrence in symptoms. If you do a home antigen test, that antigen test can convert from being negative to positive," said Dr. John Goldman with UPMC.

"It mainly is being seen in patients taking the five-day course of Paxlovid, they feel better and then start to feel worse," said Dr. Raghavendra Tirupathi with Wellspan.

A rebound case has been reported to occur between two and eight days after initial recovery.

However, not everyone who takes Paxlovid will experience a COVID-19 rebound. Experts want to emphasize that the drug still works in preventing hospitalization and even death.