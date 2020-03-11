What happens when mail-in ballots go undelivered to County Board of Elections

Barry Farquhar mailed two of his family members' ballots at the same time, from the same mailbox. Only one ballot was delivered to his county's Election Office.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Barry Farquhar thought he did everything right.

He helped his brother-in-law and 93-year-old mother-in-law mail in their ballots on October 17 to their Duncannon Post Office. Four days later, the Perry County Board of Elections acknowledged they had received Farquhar’s brother-in-law’s ballot.

Farquhar routinely checked the status of his mother-in-law’s mail-in ballot, hoping it too would soon arrive at the Election Office.

One week had gone by and the Perry County’s Election Office still hadn’t received his mother-in-law’s ballot. Farquhar grew concerned—and confused. He had mailed the ballots at the same time, from the same mailbox.

On November 2, Farquhar received an alert from the U.S. Postal Service through his Informed Delivery account. The Harrisburg Processing and Distribution Center sent him a picture of his mother-in-law’s mail-in ballot, postmarked October 19, with a notice on the envelope stating “RETURN TO SENDER. ATTEMPTED—NOT KNOWN. UNABLE TO FORWARD.”

It was never delivered to the Perry County Board of Elections.

“From the 19 of October until today was two weeks. So for two weeks it sat somewhere—lost,” Farquhar said.

According to the USPS Informed Delivery notification, the mail-in ballot was expected to be returned to Farquhar on November 2. It never arrived in his mailbox.

“The system carried it to the post office, the system fumbled around with it in the post office, but it was coming back and then it disappeared again,” added Farquhar. “The problem will be if they put it back in the box as undeliverable tomorrow, it’s too late. It’s over. That vote is gone. That’s the kind of predicament we’re in because we’re so close to the wire.”

It’s also important to check the status of your mail-in ballot online to ensure it was received by your county’s Board of Elections. You can do so at https://t.co/uEhOhaplgF @PAStateDept https://t.co/b6z9NGYetv — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) November 2, 2020

The U.S. Postal Service could not explain why the mail-in ballot was not delivered to the Perry County Board of Elections.

“Regarding your question about a ballot return mailed to a voter, without viewing the specific mailpiece in question, the Postal Service is unable to comment further,” said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a USPS spokesperson. “The 630,000 women and men of the Postal Service are deeply committed to our longstanding role in the electoral process, and we are actively working to deliver in this election season.”

USPS is processing a historic volume of political and election mail this year. From October 26 through November 24, the Postal Service claims it is implementing measures to advance and expedite the delivery of the country's ballots. These efforts include extra pick-ups, extra deliveries and delivery units running regular collections on Sunday, Abdul-Razzaaq said.

Post offices may establish “ballot postmark only” lines at retail counters which should be staffed at all times through Election Day. If necessary, post offices may establish drive-through ballot postmark and/or drop off options through Election Day to manage high volumes.

To protect your vote, track the status of your mail-in ballot at votespa.com. It will show whether or not your county Election Office has received your vote. If it has not been received, contact your local Board of Elections.

If a ballot gets lost in the mail, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State said a voter’s only option is to vote in-person by provisional ballot on November 3.

However, for Farquhar’s 93-year-old mother-in-law, voting in person isn’t an option—and Farquhar does not expect it to be an option for the other 3.1 million Pennsylvanians who also planned to vote by mail this Election Day.

“Those votes make a difference and those people voted to make a difference,” said Farquhar. “They need to have the opportunity to do it.”