What does in-person instruction look like amid the pandemic?

We went to Millersville University to see what in-person instruction looks and feels like for students and faculty.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Many schools in our area are doing hybrid instruction which is a combination of in-person classes and online work.

Millersville University in Lancaster County is no different.

Fall 2020 Highlights of Fall Semester In light of the continued increase of COVID-19 cases nationally, fall instruction is being provided primarily in online/remote modality. Close to 80% of the instruction is offered remotely. On-campus housing is open for the fall semester using a...

With roughly 80 percent of classes being offered remotely because of the pandemic, there are few students and faculty walking around campus.

"I think ‘weird’ is a really good word for it," said Adam Boyer, a faculty member at Millersville University.

Boyer is an assistant professor in the Communication & Theatre Department. Boyer teaches Design Basics which is half online, half in-person this semester.

"First thing you see is signs everywhere," laughed Boyer when asked what people see on campus.

Students who walk campus must wear a mask. It's all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

"It's a big deal to have in-person instruction classes right now. Anyone and everyone could have it [COVID-19]," explained Boyer.

Inside the Winter Center, where Boyer teaches, the halls are empty. Design Basics is split in half, with in-person instruction for one half on Tuesdays. The other half meets in-person on Thursdays. Boyer says he must keep pace for both groups. It's challenging, but Boyer says it's working out just fine.

"That's to separate as many people as we can to slow the spread," explained student Victoria Pappas.

Pappas is a Media Arts Production major in her senior year. With other universities going completely remote because of COVID-19 cases, she hopes will be able to continue learning from behind a desk.

"I am trying to stay optimistic. I think with all the protocols and rules we're following, we'll be okay," said Pappas.

Before Design Basics students can start their work, they must wash their hands. They are seated at desks which are placed six feet apart. Everyone must wear a mask.

"I care a lot about my students in the classroom, and I don't want them to get sick," said Boyer.

For many of the students, graduation is just around the corner. They feel a lot of uncertainty.

"What will the work climate look like?" questioned Pappas.

Like Pappas, many students say are thankful to receive some form of hands-on learning.

"I honestly think it's invaluable that we get to do this in-person class," said Pappas.

Millersville University is not taking a fall break this semester in order to minimize travel from and back to the University campus. According to its website "the thinking is to decrease COVID-19 exposure risks from travel and proactively prepare for a possible 'rebound' of the virus."

