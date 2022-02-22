Westbound Springwood Road closed for bridge repairs in York Township

Westbound Springwood Road will be closed for about a week. Eastbound Springwood Road will remain open, officials say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced today that westbound Springwood Road, Route 2002, is closed just west of Duquesne Road in York Township, York County, for bridge repairs.

The closure is effective immediately and will last about a week, PennDOT said.

More than 15,800 vehicles travel on this road daily, according to PennDOT.

Eastbound Springwood Road will remain open.

Motorists traveling westbound on Springwood Road from east of the closure should take Camp Betty Washington Road to Haines Road to Route 124 to Hill Street/Hollywood Drive to Springwood Road, PennDOT said.

Motorists are also reminded to be alert while on the road, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.