Central Pa. gymnast Trinity Thomas collaborates with Quatro Apparel to design, release line of leotards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York's Trinity Thomas continues to shine with her artistic beauty and power during her routines in NCAA gymnastics. Now, gymnasts across the world can not only idolize her but practice in her designs.

Trinity teamed up with Quatro Gymnastics to launch her very own collection, which was officially released Tuesday, March 3.

"She represents so many great things. Not only making an impact on the NCAA, the history of the sport, with all of her accomplishments, but she's an incredible human," said President of North America & Global Sales at Quatro Apperal Kelly McKeown.

"She's an incredible human. She's kind, humble, she gives back and we just felt like her DNA aligned with our DNA," McKeown continued.

This is the first-ever collaboration with an NCAA athlete for Quatro since moving their North American headquarters to York. It just so happens that their first collab is also with an athlete from Central Pa.

"We're really proud of the fact that she's from here and is doing so well. We just felt like it made the perfect fit," said McKeown.

With the recent NPAA approval of name image and likeness in June of 2021, it was only a matter of time until we saw the three-time National Champion have something of her own.

Her designs are called "New York," "Masterpiece," and "Grandious". Trinity will have four collections a year with Quatro with each collection having three different logo designs.