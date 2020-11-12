York County cheerleading squad hoping for Christmas miracle

The West Shore Shock organization needs a new home for it's 50+ athletes.

YORK, Pa. — The West Shore Shock Cheerleading Squad is home to more than 50 athletes ranging in age from 5-18. The non-profit prides itself on never turning anyone away, but that could soon change. The building they’ve resided in the last 7 years on Fishing Creek Road in Etters, York County was just sold and the new owner needs their part of the facility, by January.

"There’s one thing that I teach my kids around here and it’s that we don’t ever give up,” said Tina Minkoff, who started West Shore Shock Cheerleading.

"We’re talking 10-thousand square feet with trophies and banners and floors. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff in this place that we’ve got to pack up and move somewhere. This puts us in a very awkward situation now you know, trying to find a building the size that we need,” Minkoff said.

Finding that though, isn't easy. Aside from needing lots of space, ceiling height is key for safe competitive cheering.

"We need a minimum ceiling height of at least 18 feet, if not more,” she said.

The organization’s athletes come from 7 different school districts, so location is also important. “This is like sort of a central area for us, so we want to try to stay within this area, or at least within a 5 mile radius or so of Etters, " she said.

Cost is a factor as well for this non-profit that is run by volunteers who work tirelessly to fundraise. "If somebody can’t afford to cheer, we can give them a scholarship so they don’t have to pay, we work really hard to make sure it’s affordable to everybody," Minkoff said.

In a year already filled with so much uncertainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re worried about their kids now, more than ever.

"A lot of these kids need us more than we need them. A lot of them come from broken families and you know, this is a place that they know when they come through the door that they’re gonna be loved and listened to,” she said through tears. And she's not giving up anytime soon telling FOX43, "This is my purpose, this is what I’m supposed to do, I’m supposed to help kids, so I will find whatever way I need to, to make sure that they have a place to go and do the things that they love."