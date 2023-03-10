Red Land High School student revived with Narcan, superintendent shares growing issue of Fentanyl laced vapes

Two doses of Narcan were administered on Friday, March 10 to a Red Land High School student who collapsed in the cafeteria.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Shore School District officials are speaking out following a nearly deadly incident with drugs inside the school.

Superintendent Todd B. Stoltz stated in a letter to students, staff members and families that the district has seen a significant increase in students vaping nicotine and other substances.

"Students are regularly sharing their vaping devices and using them to vape THC and other illegal drugs," said Stoltz.

The announcement stated that the vapes are laced with potentially fatal drugs, including fentanyl, and are being shared with or without the student's knowledge.

"Today, two doses of Narcan were administered to a Red Land High School student after the student collapsed in the cafeteria," Stoltz said in the release. "Fortunately, after the second dose, the student became responsive."

The superintendent included links discussing the dangers of electronic smoking devices and fentanyl for guardians to share with their children. Links were also included for those struggling with an addiction to receive help and treatment.

"Lastly, please remind your children that anyone can anonymously report incidents or actions that may pose a danger to their classmates or their school through Safe2Say Something. As I have said before, school safety is a shared responsibility, and it will take all of us working together to keep our children safe and healthy," said Stoltz.