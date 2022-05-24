West Shore Regional Police seek donations to fund the addition of a facility service dog to its K9 program

The new specialty dog would offer comfort and support to victims of crime, the community, and the department as a whole, WSRPD said.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police announced it is seeking donations to fund the addition of a facility service dog to its K9 program.

The specialty dog would offer comfort and support to victims of crime, members of the community, and the department as a whole, WSRPD said in a press release.

Det. Nikki Sheaffer has been selected as the prospective K9 officer's handler, and is working on obtaining enough donations to fund the addition to the police department's K9 program.

"WSRPD has proudly run this program since it's inception on donations only by great citizens who continue to support us," WSRPD said. "We wish to continue this totally funded program with our newest K9 Officer."