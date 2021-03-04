West Shore Bureau of Fire hosts annual Good Friday fish fry

People could choose to eat Cajón, baked or fried fish; hush puppies; mac and cheese; and coleslaw.

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — The West Shore Bureau of Fire hosted their annual Good Friday fish fry on Friday afternoon.

The drive-through event was held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Wormleysburg Fire Station.

People could choose to eat Cajón, baked or fried fish; hush puppies; mac and cheese; and coleslaw.

The cost of the dinner was $10.

There was not any indoor seating for this event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Proceeds will benefit the West Shore Bureau of Firefighters Association which supports recruitment and retention of firefighters for the department.