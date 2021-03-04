West Shore Bureau of Fire hosts annual Good Friday fish fry

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — The West Shore Bureau of Fire hosted their annual Good Friday fish fry on Friday afternoon.
The drive-through event was held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Wormleysburg Fire Station.
People could choose to eat Cajón, baked or fried fish; hush puppies; mac and cheese; and coleslaw.
The cost of the dinner was $10.
There was not any indoor seating for this event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Proceeds will benefit the West Shore Bureau of Firefighters Association which supports recruitment and retention of firefighters for the department.
The West Shore Bureau of Fire was formed in 1999 with the merger of fire companies from Lemoyne and Wormleysburg. Each fire company was in existence since the early 1900s.