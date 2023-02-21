West Manheim Township weighs new fence height ordinance

The original proposal would allow property owners to build a fence up to 12 feet high, as long as the property was for commercial or industrial use.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Tuesday, West Manheim Township debated a proposal that would change its fencing ordinance.

Pam Hoffman has been one of the dozens of residents who opposed the new ordinance. She has a six-foot fence along her property. She says in a mixed zoning area like West Manheim Township, the fences could appear next to residential houses.

“It allows that opportunity with no recourse to the neighboring properties,” said Hoffman. “It allows no one in West Manheim to have a say in what their township looks like down the road, 10 years from now.”

On the other side of the fence sits Gene Morelock and his propane business. Morelock’s fence was originally built at eight feet, however, he was ordered to take down his barbed wire to comply with the current six-foot fence requirement.

He says allowing higher fences could allow him to protect his equipment on his property.

“I did have a truck that was stolen off this property two years ago, so I definitely think the fence is good,” said Morelock.

At the township meeting, board supervisors compromised and amended the original proposal by dropping the build requirement from 12 feet down to eight feet, with an option of two additional feet of barbed wire.

Even with the new fence ordinance, Morelock says he doesn’t need to build his fence that high.

“I’m not going to build 12 feet, I don’t need to go 12 feet,” said Morelock. “I think a six-foot fence with barbed wire is sufficient.”

Hoffman argues businesses should have to justify the need before building a larger fence.