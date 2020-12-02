Township will consider proposal to become a 'second amendment sanctuary'

West Manheim Township's proposed ordinance calls for prohibiting certain actions & use of funds in ways inconsistent with the 2nd amendment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fred Walker calls himself an 'idea' guy. And, the idea he brought to West Manheim Township's board of supervisors in York County last month was to consider the possibility of making the township a 'second amendment sanctuary.'

Walker told FOX43 by phone, he has been watching what has been happening in Virginia as a movement has started in the state to declare certain cities or counties 'sanctuaries' that will not enforce gun-control laws.

In response to Walker's idea, the Supervisors asked the township’s solicitor to research the request. Now, the request has become a proposed ordinance that will be considered during the supervisor's meeting February 18th at 7 p.m.

The township describing the ordinance like this on its facebook page:

"AN ORDINANCE OF WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA TO ESTABLISH THE TOWNSHIP AS A SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY MUNICIPALITY, PROHIBITING CERTAIN ACTIONS AND THE USE OF TOWNSHIP FUNDS IN WAYS THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH THE SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, PERMITTING CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS ON GUN OWNERSHIP AND POSSESSION, AND AUTHORIZING ENFORCEMENT AND IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION THEREOF."

Walker said he plans to be at the meeting February 18th to see what happens.