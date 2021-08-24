West Manchester Township man dies from injuries suffered in 1998 crash

The West Manchester Township man died on Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash 23 years ago.

YORK, Pa. — A York man died on Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash 23 years ago.

Scott Beschler, 47, of West Manchester Township, was injured during a single vehicle crash on Bull Road in Dover in February of 1998.

Beschler suffered long-term injuries during the crash that would eventually take his life, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The report also said that it was unknown whether or not Beschler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.