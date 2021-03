The fire was dispatched around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, no injuries have been reported.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in West Manchester Township.

Fire crews were called to the 4200 block of Wolfs Church Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday for a working house fire according to dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of the house.