West Lampeter Township hosts dedication ceremony for their new Village Park on Healthy Kids Day

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township held a dedication ceremony for their new Village Park on Healthy Kids Day in the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA parking lot near the Veterans Memorial.

The park includes many sports fields, walking trails and a state-of-the-art playground.

The township celebrated its opening day with giveaways, games, food trucks and a DJ.

Community members were excited to start using the new facilities.

" I mean there's a lot of people that now can use this space and I think it's gonna provide a great facility for the kids to learn and practice on," said Austin Steffy, coach at Lampeter-Strasburg Youth.

Student-athletes echoed this thought of the fields being great to play on.

"I haven't been rolling my ankles as much because there so flat because I remember there used to be all these ditches," Norah Steffy Lampeter-Strasburg Youth U12 player.

The We're Taking the Field fundraising campaign stands at 83% of its $2.5 million goal. According to event organizers, businesses, organizations, individuals, and grants have funded improvements in partnership with West Lampeter Township.