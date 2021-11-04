x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

West Lampeter Township hosts dedication ceremony for their new Village Park on Healthy Kids Day

The park includes many sports fields, walking trails and a state-of-the-art playground.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township held a dedication ceremony for their new Village Park on Healthy Kids Day in the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA parking lot near the Veterans Memorial. 

The park includes many sports fields, walking trails and a state-of-the-art playground.

The township celebrated its opening day with giveaways, games, food trucks and a DJ.

Community members were excited to start using the new facilities.

" I mean there's a lot of people that now can use this space and I think it's gonna provide a great facility for the kids to learn and practice on," said Austin Steffy, coach at Lampeter-Strasburg Youth.

Student-athletes echoed this thought of the fields being great to play on.

"I haven't been rolling my ankles as much because there so flat because I remember there used to be all these ditches," Norah Steffy Lampeter-Strasburg Youth U12 player.

The We're Taking the Field fundraising campaign stands at 83% of its $2.5 million goal. According to event organizers, businesses, organizations, individuals, and grants have funded improvements in partnership with West Lampeter Township. 

The Lampeter-Strasburg Youth Soccer Association also started its season on the new fields.

RELATED: 'Save the lemonade stands' bill to protect child entrepreneurship

RELATED: Lancaster County Outdoors Show kicks off season of events at Clipper Magazine Stadium