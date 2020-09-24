96th West Lampeter Community Fair

One of the few fairs in Central PA that did not cancel due to COVID-19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Not event the pandemic could stop the West Lampeter Community fair from celebrating its 96th year.

However, this year did look and feel different for fairgoers as they had to take safety precautions.

The fair board said they chose to go on with the event to provide an outlet for youth exhibitors as they invested in growing animals and food before the pandemic upended everything.

"The fair is doing a good job of being sensitive with the COVID-19 situation, things are a little bit limited," said Jim Myer, "They're making plenty of room for social distancing. It's not the show it typically would be. Many of the events that are here every year are not here, but I'm just thankful for what they can do and to be out in the fresh air a little bit."