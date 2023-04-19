WellSpan Health officials visit York facility turning hospital waste into construction material

Officials with WellSpan say the tour gave the company a look at how they can better help the environment.

YORK, Pa. — Ahead of Earth Day, WellSpan Health officials toured a York facility to learn more about helping the environment.

The officials say the facility is turning old hospital waste into useful construction material.

The Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration in York processes hospital plastic into Resin8, a concrete and asphalt additive made from waste.

"I think it's really important for us to find new ways of recycling and reusing products, especially in healthcare, we have so much waste and hospitals and health systems so having a process where we can put multiple kinds of plastic in one area and have that recycles all the way through to a finished product is ideal," said Roxanna Gapstur, the president and CEO of WellSpan Health.