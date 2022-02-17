Dr. Curley, infectious disease physician, fights disinformation and vaccine hesitancy within the Black community

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Black community and created unprecedented challenges for families.

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Doctors have been working on ways to build trust with Black patients, fight the spread of disinformation and reduce vaccine hesitancy.

FOX43’s Rachel Yonkunas spoke with Dr. Eugene Curley, Medical Director of WellSpan’s Infection Control and Prevent Team, about the challenges Black families continue to face during the pandemic.

"When it comes to health care issues that affect the minority community, Black and Brown persons, we talk about the so-called social determinants of health," said Dr. Curely. "What we really are trying to combat here, using COVID as an example, is combatting any of the health inequities that contribute to Black and Brown persons having, let’s say, worse outcomes from COVID-19."

WellSpan Health has been working to improve access to treatments for COVID-19. The hospital was able to “do some things behind the scenes,” said Dr. Curley, that enabled doctors to give these treatments to any patient who needed them and came to a WellSpan facility.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, health care providers are more prepared and have more data on COVID-19 progression. Though more treatment options are now available, Dr. Curley says vaccines are still the best form of protection against the virus.

Dr. Eugene Curley, @WellSpan’s Medical Director of Infection Control & Prevention, says the spread of disinformation online is one of the biggest reasons for vaccine hesitancy within the Black community. See our conversation tonight on a @fox43 News Special Report at 7:00. pic.twitter.com/QwYvuZbfAk — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) February 17, 2022

Rachel Yonkunas: Vaccination rates among Black individuals continue to be lower than that of people in other racial groups. Does that suggest there’s still quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy?

Dr. Eugene Curley: There is and there are a variety of issues like social media. Unfortunately, this issue among other COVID-19 issues like masking has become politicized. This is not a political issue. COVID-19 does not discriminate based on age, sex, race. I take care of patients on a daily basis and the only thing I can do as a medical expert, as an infectious disease physician, is continue having this dialogue with my patients. I’ve gone the extra mile with some of my patients even printing out material so that they are aware, but I think the important thing from a physician standpoint, is not to be judgmental. It’s to continue to have that open dialogue and address those specific concerns.

Rachel Yonkunas: How important is representation, that at a patient can relate to their doctor or their nurse? Whether that means we need more Black doctors entering the field, is that something that has been an ongoing discussion, that there isn’t enough representation?

Dr. Eugene Curley: I think that has been an issue over time. It continues to be an issue. I actually am very proud of the diversity at WellSpan Health. It’s one of the reasons why I chose to come here, but you bring up a good point. It’s easier to develop that trust if you’re able to relate to your patients and are able to communicate with them in an effective manner. Where you’re not talking down to them, but you’re making them a part of the conversation and making them involved in their care.

Prominent voices in the Black community, like Dr. Curley, have held town halls to talk with families directly and address their concerns surrounding COVID-19. Hospitals teamed up with local organizations early on in the pandemic to reach more communities and fight the spread of disinformation.

Rachel Yonkunas: Can you talk about how those outreach efforts helped to change the trajectory of infections and deaths among people in the Black community?

Dr. Eugene Curley: WellSpan Health has reached out to faith organizations, churches, really partnered with community leaders to make sure we’re addressing any concerns in the community. Some of the big concerns that I’ve addressed at some of these groups and town halls was the safety of these vaccines, and again, we have overwhelming data showing they’re very safe and hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated and are doing well at this point.

Rachel Yonkunas: So what is your outlook on what’s to come as we enter the third year of the pandemic?