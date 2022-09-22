Weis limited edition ice cream sales to benefit breast cancer research

Proceeds from the Weis Quality Ice Cream flavor Pink Peppermint Patty will benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

YORK, Pa. — Weis Markets announced Thursday that it has launched a limited edition flavor to benefit breast cancer awareness.

Proceeds from the Weis Quality Ice Cream flavor Pink Peppermint Patty will benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. The grocery store chain will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the coalition in order to support their mission to find a cure for breast cancer.

Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores—while supplies lasts—starting Monday, Sept. 26.

“Weis Markets has long been committed to supporting causes that advance the health of the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising.

“We are proud to spotlight the great work of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition through the sale of our limited-edition Pink Peppermint Patty Weis Quality ice cream," Bonacci continued.