People paddle along Susquehanna River for 'Wednesday Night Workout'

Susquehanna Outfitters hosts the event every week for people looking to get in a good workout without the gym.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A unique weekly activity not only allows people to get outside, but also to socialize.

"Just all your stress seems to melt away, and I think that's what people keep coming back for," Matt Deluca, owner of Susquehanna Outfitters, said.

The company hosts "Wednesday Night Workouts" on the Susquehanna River every week.

"Every Wednesday, we do our Wednesday night work outs," Deluca said. "So we have a bunch of people go out. Some people really take it to heart, do the workout thing, see how far up they can paddle. But some people take it a little slower pace and more of a social club."

Kayaker Allyson Merritt enjoys the peace she can find on the river.

"This area specifically, I find it really cool that you're out on the water and there's a sense of like tranquility and like you can have that meditation time," she said.

The evening on the water also offers a unique perspective of areas you may think you're familiar with.

"I find it really cool to go up the river and see, you know, different things that I drive by in the City of Harrisburg every day or along the west shore," Merritt said.

Anyone interested in joining a Wednesday Night Workout doesn't need to have experience on the water.

"They have really good instructors," Merritt said. "They tell you the different strokes so that you know how to use a kayak if you've never done it before."

The event also helps break the monotony of the gym, especially for people who like to socialize while they exercise.

"As you can see, there's a really good group of people here today, so you're not alone," Merritt said.

And that's exactly why Susquehanna Outfitters started the tradition.

"It's a good way to meet new people or get a workout, skip the gym, get away from all that equipment and tight quarters and really just get out and unwind from work," Deluca said.