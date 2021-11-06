Central PA sees a wedding boom as couples rush to the altar to say 'I do'

Most event coordinators and vendors will tell you between clients who’ve postponed and new clients, their schedule barely gives them time to take a break.

LANCASTER, Pa. — “The wedding boom is real. We are so busy," said Marcy Almoney, the owner of Foster’s Flower Shop.

“It’s just hard to have availability and to do a level of business that you’re doing quality work. Like, I don’t want to take on too many events, so I have turned a lot of weddings away," said Almoney.

“Like mid April to maybe the last weekend of April it just all hit us. and then it's been just kind of crazy ever since," said Ben Cavallaro, the Director of Social Events at Klock Entertainment.

Pre-pandemic, The Cork Factory Hotel would do anywhere between 130 to 140 weddings.

“Last year..Oh my goodness. We may have had 30 to 40 weddings. So the number of events that we hosted dropped significantly," said Jenny Mercandetti, the Director of Operations at the Cork Factory Hotel.

They say this year, they've been hosting weddings every day on the weekends, which has kept them very busy.

Some venues say they’ve also been seeing brides and grooms opt for more personal weddings.

“We see a lot more smaller intimate weddings. that could where the great energy is coming from. you know what I mean like, your most special people are going to be there that day," said Patti Brewer, the Director of The Chestnut Hill Villa.

Although the last couple of months have been overwhelming for some venues, they say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’re so happy to be hosting events again and especially weddings, because it’s a wonderful thing to see. Not only people celebrating love but just celebrating being together as family and friends," said Mercandetti.