Wearing masks and maintaining social distance, blood donors save hundreds of lives in York County

112 people signed up to give the gift of life at the Wyndham Garden York for the first 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Battle of the Badges at the FOX43 American Red Cross Blood Drive brought dozens of people to Wyndham Garden York.

“It’s a friendly competition to see the donors that come out get to vote for police or fire or EMTs,” said Bonnie Wolf of the American Red Cross.

A ballot box determines who takes home the bragging rights. Not to mention, Wolf says there is also a trophy in it for the winning group.

“It’s really big blood drive with 112 people on the schedule so we had to bring several trucks to get all the equipment that we needed,” explained Wolf.

Not everyone showed up. Wolf says the American Red Cross books that many people knowing some will cancel. Though, those who showed up were in good spirits.

“People are pretty upbeat actually,” said Wolf. “They’re also very respectful. They come in with their masks on. They stay a good distance behind the next person.”

There was an urgent need for blood at the outset of the pandemic, Wolf says they’ve adapted to the COVID-19 health crisis with help from places that are willing to hold a drive, like the Wyndham, which has consistently provided a space.

“They have just been a real hero to York County during this time,” added Wolf.

Newbie donors also stepped up to the plate — or should we say the table?

“During the winter, I had about 10% first time donors, and in April, I had over 30% first time donors so people are really coming out,” explained Wolf.

It may be a battle for bragging rights, but it’s a war against COVID-19, and Wolf says it’s far from over.

“Blood is perishable. It only has a 42-day shelf life, so, a lot of hospitals are getting back to more of their norm now where they're rescheduling the surgeries and what not so it's very important for donors to come out,” she said.