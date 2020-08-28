'We don't want to turn the electricity off': Ephrata Borough Manager explains decision to reinstate electricity disconnections

The borough reinstated electricity disconnections after Borough Manager Rob Thompson says 500 past due accounts in April grew to over 1,900 by July.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "We don't want to turn the electricity off on anybody," said Ephrata Borough Manager Rob Thompson.

Even so, Thompson tells FOX43 it will be lights off for 68 customers in the borough come September 10.

Ephrata is one of 35 municipalities throughout the state with its own electric utility; it's the only one in Lancaster County. The borough reinstated electricity disconnections after Thompson says 500 past due accounts in April grew to over 1,900 by July. That, he says, resulted in approximately $253,000 in unpaid utility bills. With some families struggling financially because of COVID-19, some people have taken to social media to call the borough heartless.

"From a staff perspective, it's not appropriate to respond at all to those customers. It's our job to work with those customers to find a way to keep their lights on," said Thompson.

Thompson says there are payment plan options, and it's not a one size fits all kind of situation. He says customer service representatives almost always find a way to meet customer's financial needs.

"We want to be fully transparent," said Thompson. "We're not trying to - it's important for local government not to hide things, and the other piece to this, whatever it's worth, local governments have not been awarded monies for lost services and the like from the federal government, not that we're crying the blues, we're trying to make this a palatable situation for everyone."

Customers are also encouraged to reach out to Ephrata Area Social Services and the Northern Lancaster Hub for additional financial help.

Joy Ashley, executive director for Ephrata Area Social Services or EASS emailed FOX43 a statement that reads, "Sally [whose name was changed] called panic stricken because her electric was being cut off at 10 am that morning. She is a home maker with two small children. Her significant other was laid off 9 weeks ago, and his unemployment still hasn't come through. They've been doing their best to keep up with rent payments but are now behind on that as well. EASS would need to pay $745 to avoid cut off of electric. Take this family's situation and multiply it by dozens. This is what we are experiencing. Frantic families, and incredibly high costs. We are doing everything we can to serve these frantic households. The situation is truly unprecedented. EASS first step is to eliminate the crisis, buy the family more time, then work with them, using various sources, to help them become whole again."

Thompson says the concern is customer's debt will only grow into the fall. During the months of December through March, Thompson says there are no electricity shutoffs in Ephrata. He described it as a "conscious decision" because of the heat. Thompson adds, for whatever reason, some customers will take advantage and not pay their bills. By April, those bills can add up.