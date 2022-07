Brayden Christopher Staley, 15, was last seen Friday at 1 p.m. at the intersection of N. Broad Street and E. Main Street.

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Brayden Christopher Staley, 15, was last seen Friday, July 22 at 1 p.m.

Staley was last seen at the intersection of North Broad Street and East Main Street.