WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A police incident has closed a portion of North Potomac in Waynesboro Tuesday morning.

The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. in the Franklin County borough.

Waynesboro Police are advising people to stay away from the 200 block of North Potomac Street. Residents in the area are instructed to remain inside, police say.