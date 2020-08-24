Waynesboro Police Department warns public of Facebook Marketplace scam

The person who has this listing is asking for personal information to be sent via email and asking for money to be sent to them electronically.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning the public of a scam on Facebook Marketplace involving a property that placed for rent.

The person who has this listing is asking for personal information to be sent via email and asking for money to be sent to them electronically, according to police.

Authorities say if you see this ad on social media, please report it. If this happens to you, do not give any information out, cash or write any suspicious checks or send money of your own.