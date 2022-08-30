Flags at half-staff to honor Wayne County native who passed from rare heart condition

Governor Wolf announced Tuesday that Pa. flags will be at half-staff to honor 17-year-old Private Alyssa Cahoon.

Cahoon, 17, suffered sudden cardiac arrest while training with the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

She died on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Her family has since learned that Cahoon had a rare heart condition called Heart Arrhythmia.

In accordance with the U.S. flag code, the United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at all commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state will fly at half staff.

At this time, it is unclear when the ruling will be lifted.