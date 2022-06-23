Wawa plans new stores along the Susquehanna River

The Sheetz versus Wawa debate will hit closer to home as Wawa announces plans to add new stores across Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 22.

Wawa fans can expect closer stores as the chain announces stretching further west along the Susquehanna River.

The gas station and fast-food hotspot announced its plans to expand its footprint throughout Central Pennsylvania. Wawa said it plans to double its store count over the next three to five years.

Central PA Wawa fans can expect the first store to pop-up as early as 2024, with an additional 40 stores planned for the area.

The gas chain currently has 17 stores across Berks and Lancaster counties, but does not currently have the presence that rival, Sheetz, has in the midstate.

"With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we're thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages, and support to the community," said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa.