Water Street Mission holding food drive to assist those in need

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission is holding a food drive to assist families staying at the mission and living within the community.

The Rescue Mission Food Drive is aiming to gather 120,000 pounds of food before December 20.

The mission says the donations will be "critical in helping us feed those who are staying at Water Street, as well as families in our community."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission says it has seen more families turning to it for assistance this year.