Water main break in Lancaster County may suspend service early next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Lancaster County may result in some residents having service suspended early next week.

According to a message on the Manheim Area Water & Safety Authority's (MAWSA) website, service may be suspended temporarily for some residents on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to an emergency fix of a water main break.

The break is located near Manheim Veterans Memorial Park, and according to a map posted on MAWSA's website, it affects customers on Doe Run Road and Memorial Drive.