Water main break in Lancaster County may suspend service early next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Lancaster County may result in some residents having service suspended early next week.
According to a message on the Manheim Area Water & Safety Authority's (MAWSA) website, service may be suspended temporarily for some residents on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to an emergency fix of a water main break.
The break is located near Manheim Veterans Memorial Park, and according to a map posted on MAWSA's website, it affects customers on Doe Run Road and Memorial Drive.
MAWSA says customers should've received an automated phone call today, explaining that water may be shut off early next week to fix the break.