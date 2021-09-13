Water main break closes road near Hanover Borough Municipal Building

The water main break occurred in front of the Hanover Borough Municipal building, causing significant damage, officials said.

Officials said that Frederick St. will be closed between High and Centennial Sts. and Center Square will be closed for most of Sept. 13 while crews attempt to repair the 'significant road damage' that occurred after an 8" water main broke on Monday.

Crews on scene said they believe that the pipe that broke was made of iron and could have been installed as early as the 1920s.

Officials said they hope to have the roadway reopened by the evening.

Here is what the scene looked like around noon on Monday: