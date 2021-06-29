Mandatory water conservation order issued for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Mechanicsburg area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for about 41,500 customers in its Mechanicsburg water system.
Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes while the company works to restore the flow of water to its system.
According to a press release, the conservation order follows operational issues at the Silver Spring water treatment plant, and as a result, water storage tanks in the community are low and could impact water service and fire protection if they are fully depleted.
Those under the order include the following townships and boroughs:
- Camp Hill Borough
- East Pennsboro Township
- Fairview Township
- Hampden Township
- Lemoyne Borough
- Lower Allen Township
- New Cumberland Borough
- Newberry Township
- Shiremanstown Borough
- Silver Spring Township
- Wormleysburg Borough
Pennsylvania American Water says it is notifying customers through its automated emergency notification system and will provide updates as to when the order is lifted.