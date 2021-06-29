Mandatory water conservation order issued for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Mechanicsburg area

Pennsylvania American Water says approximately 41,500 customers are under the order while they work to restore the flow of water to their system.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for about 41,500 customers in its Mechanicsburg water system.

Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes while the company works to restore the flow of water to its system.

According to a press release, the conservation order follows operational issues at the Silver Spring water treatment plant, and as a result, water storage tanks in the community are low and could impact water service and fire protection if they are fully depleted.

Those under the order include the following townships and boroughs:

Camp Hill Borough

East Pennsboro Township

Fairview Township

Hampden Township

Lemoyne Borough

Lower Allen Township

New Cumberland Borough

Newberry Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Silver Spring Township

Wormleysburg Borough