Seagull flies in face of Carbon County teen on amusement park ride

A two-person amusement park ride in Wildwood, New Jersey added an unexpected third passenger as it shot up in the sky.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — A teen from Carbon County has turned into an internet sensation.

She got smacked in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in Wildwood, New Jersey, and it was all caught on camera.

Check it out: That's Kiley Holman, 13, of Weatherly on the right.

These two girls were expecting a thrill of a lifetime when they hopped on this ride. They were not expected to be hit by a seagull! https://t.co/K3dWz5vrC6 pic.twitter.com/t6jdFUvqYf — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2021

She and a friend were on a ride called the SpringShot at Morey's Piers in Wildwood.

When Holman and her fellow rider were launched into the air at 75 miles-per-hour, they picked up a third passenger in mid-air!

A seagull came out of nowhere and smacked Kiley in the face.

Kiley Holman is the daughter of Kelly and Kyle Holman, who got married in the WNEP Backyard 10 years ago.